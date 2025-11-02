Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 203.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.17.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MAR opened at $260.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.34. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

