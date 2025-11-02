SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.2% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.5% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 655,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $154,811,000 after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $220.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.37 and a 200-day moving average of $224.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.