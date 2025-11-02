MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $1.57 Million in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,449,000 after buying an additional 9,509,805 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,476.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,007 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 301.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,057,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,579,000 after acquiring an additional 793,553 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 227.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,689,000 after acquiring an additional 697,782 shares during the period. Finally, RV Capital AG boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. RV Capital AG now owns 849,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,094,000 after purchasing an additional 637,440 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,380.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,548.80. This trade represents a 4.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 198,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,710,576. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,220,797 shares of company stock valued at $78,337,744. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

