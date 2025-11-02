AT&T Inc. $T Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 743.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,000 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.0% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,006 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,514,000 after buying an additional 1,783,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,411,000 after buying an additional 1,307,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

