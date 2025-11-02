TIAA Trust National Association Raises Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,120 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 15.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,634 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 7.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 107,499 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,267,377 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $721,525,000 after buying an additional 49,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at $40,343,574.81. This represents a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 222,011 shares of company stock valued at $70,725,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $360.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $248.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.37. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $365.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

