C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 2,145 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $685.23 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $693.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

