Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Stock Position Boosted by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,359 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $70.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

