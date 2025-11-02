C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $809,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,514 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average is $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

