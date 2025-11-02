Twin City Private Wealth LLC Purchases 842 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.9% of Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 146,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE XOM opened at $114.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $488.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

