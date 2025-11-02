Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,576,000 after acquiring an additional 242,121 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 298,148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equinix by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,871,000 after purchasing an additional 291,753 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,013,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,334,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $960.76.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $846.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $796.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $816.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.74%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

