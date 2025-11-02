South Dakota Investment Council Sells 39,403 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,403 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 0.5% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $101.42 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $105.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $186.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

