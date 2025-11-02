Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point set a $620.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.89.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $552.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $576.43 and its 200 day moving average is $568.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $499.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

