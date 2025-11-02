State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $47,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:C opened at $101.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. The company has a market capitalization of $186.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

