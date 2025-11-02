MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases New Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 120,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,609,000. Capital One Financial accounts for 0.0% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $220.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The company has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,670 shares of company stock valued at $26,153,969. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

