SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.4% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,508,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 35,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 5,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 22,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $368.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $403.30. The firm has a market cap of $133.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

