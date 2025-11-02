Integrity Financial Corp WA Purchases New Position in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 58,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period.
ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $88.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07.
ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
