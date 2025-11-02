Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,174,000 after buying an additional 471,032 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $120,429,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,855,000 after buying an additional 356,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after buying an additional 204,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $368.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $403.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.61 and a 200 day moving average of $322.69.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

