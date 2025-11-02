Accuvest Global Advisors Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.18.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE BABA opened at $170.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $406.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.18.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.