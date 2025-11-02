DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DASH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DoorDash from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DoorDash from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $254.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.05. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $152.26 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 24,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $6,799,285.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 909,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,696,553.28. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total transaction of $346,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,336,312.44. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 852,704 shares of company stock valued at $213,921,205 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 2,760.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $27,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

