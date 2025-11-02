Head to Head Survey: Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) vs. Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Kirby shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Ardmore Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kirby shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kirby and Ardmore Shipping”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirby $3.31 billion 1.74 $286.71 million $5.39 19.18 Ardmore Shipping $405.78 million 1.26 $133.01 million $1.03 12.21

Kirby has higher revenue and earnings than Ardmore Shipping. Ardmore Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirby, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kirby and Ardmore Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirby 0 3 4 0 2.57 Ardmore Shipping 0 3 2 1 2.67

Kirby presently has a consensus target price of $119.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.91%. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.03%. Given Kirby’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kirby is more favorable than Ardmore Shipping.

Volatility and Risk

Kirby has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kirby and Ardmore Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirby 9.22% 10.06% 5.64% Ardmore Shipping 14.48% 8.46% 7.38%

Summary

Kirby beats Ardmore Shipping on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. It also transports petrochemicals, black oils, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges; and operates offshore dry-bulk barges and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargos in the United States coastal trade. It owns and operates 1,076 inland tank barges, approximately 281 inland towboats, 28 coastal tank barges, 25 coastal tugboats, 4 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 4 offshore tugboats, and a docking tugboat. Its Distribution and Services segment sells after-market service and genuine replacement parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears, electric motors, drives, and controls, electrical distribution and control systems, energy storage battery systems, and related oilfield service equipment; rebuilds component parts or diesel engines, transmissions and reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications; rents generators, industrial compressors, high capacity lift trucks, and refrigeration trailers; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, as well as manufacturers electric power generation equipment, specialized electrical distribution and control equipment, and high capacity energy storage/battery systems. It serves to various companies, the United States government, and pleasure crafts. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. Ardmore Shipping Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

