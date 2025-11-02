Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $2,039,196,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,744.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $488,486,000 after buying an additional 1,721,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $345,100,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

CRM stock opened at $260.55 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $248.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.52 and a 200 day moving average of $258.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.56, for a total transaction of $559,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,740,087.76. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,928. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

