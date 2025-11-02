Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases 20,343 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 359,429 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

