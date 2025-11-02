AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,240,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,991 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,286,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,380 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,009 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,477,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,822,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 332,496 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

