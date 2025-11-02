Tredje AP fonden Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.31.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $175.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.40. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.70 and a 1 year high of $197.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $365,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,765. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total transaction of $42,705.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,951.21. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,189 shares of company stock worth $8,157,857. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

