Tredje AP fonden Sells 81,107 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 81,107 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $69,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,851,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.35.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1%

HD opened at $379.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

