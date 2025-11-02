Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 103 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 0.9% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $575.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total value of $13,414,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 234,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $50,309,042. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $534.28 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $464.32 and a 200-day moving average of $498.61. The stock has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

