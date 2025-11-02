Integrity Alliance LLC. Lowers Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Integrity Alliance LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $25,594,426.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 149,190 shares in the company, valued at $31,616,344.80. This trade represents a 44.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,215,130 shares of company stock worth $243,407,367 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.9%

PANW stock opened at $220.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $223.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.30.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

