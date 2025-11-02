Regal Partners Ltd Acquires 273 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Regal Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in AppLovin by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in AppLovin by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 2.7%

APP stock opened at $637.33 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $158.33 and a twelve month high of $745.61. The company has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total transaction of $11,534,026.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,590,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,219,472.42. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $491.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.39.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

