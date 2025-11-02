Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX is Crystal Rock Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Crystal Rock Capital Management lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 4.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.2%

BSX opened at $100.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 2,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $296,598.24. Following the sale, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,460.16. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 112,891 shares of company stock worth $11,501,887 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

