Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 659 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.03. The company has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

