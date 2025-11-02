Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $5.88 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.80.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.43%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,814,720.56. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 13,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.23 per share, with a total value of $1,991,699.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,557.38. This represents a 31.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,551,515 shares of company stock valued at $67,038,327 and have sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Blackstone from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.74.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

