Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys New Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average of $130.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

