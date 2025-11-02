TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.05 and last traded at $89.42. 263,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30,393% from the average session volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.74.

TFI International Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.14.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

