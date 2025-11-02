Short Interest in Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Drops By 44.6%

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 70,800 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the September 30th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 708.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 708.0 days.
Tobu Railway Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TBURF opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. Tobu Railway has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $16.27.
About Tobu Railway
