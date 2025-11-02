Short Interest in Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Drops By 44.6%

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 70,800 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the September 30th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 708.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 708.0 days.

Tobu Railway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TBURF opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. Tobu Railway has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

About Tobu Railway

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. engages in the transportation business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Transportation Business, Leisure Business, Real Estate Business, Distribution Business, and Other Business. The company is involved in the general transportation business by railroad, tramway, and cableway, as well as car transportation business.

