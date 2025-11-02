Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Short Interest Update

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,800 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Tharisa Price Performance
OTCMKTS TIHRF opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Tharisa has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $1.63.
About Tharisa
