Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Short Interest Update

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,800 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Tharisa Price Performance

OTCMKTS TIHRF opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Tharisa has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $1.63.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

