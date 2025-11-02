Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 166,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 255,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9250.

Loncor Gold Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $164.42 million, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

