Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Short Interest Update

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 862,200 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the September 30th total of 558,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UNJCF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unicaja Banco in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unicaja Banco in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unicaja Banco in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Unicaja Banco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UNJCF

Unicaja Banco Stock Performance

About Unicaja Banco

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNJCF opened at $2.23 on Friday. Unicaja Banco has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

(Get Free Report)

Unicaja Banco, SA engages in retail banking business in Spain. It offers accounts, payments, and debit and credit cards; mortgages and personal loans; pension plans, investment funds and portfolios, and savings insurance policies; and life, home, car, accident, health, agricultural, and funeral insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unicaja Banco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicaja Banco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.