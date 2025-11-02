Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Short Interest Update

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 862,200 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the September 30th total of 558,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on UNJCF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unicaja Banco in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unicaja Banco in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unicaja Banco in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Unicaja Banco Stock Performance
About Unicaja Banco
Unicaja Banco, SA engages in retail banking business in Spain. It offers accounts, payments, and debit and credit cards; mortgages and personal loans; pension plans, investment funds and portfolios, and savings insurance policies; and life, home, car, accident, health, agricultural, and funeral insurance.
