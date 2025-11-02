Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Trading 5.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Free Report) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.16 and last traded at C$12.16. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.48.

Stingray Group Trading Up 5.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$840.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.

