Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Stock Price Down 17.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) dropped 17.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.16.
Enablence Technologies Company Profile
Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.
