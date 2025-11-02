Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Update

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Thungela Resources Price Performance
TNGRF opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. Thungela Resources has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $7.76.
Thungela Resources Company Profile
