Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Update

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Thungela Resources Price Performance

TNGRF opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. Thungela Resources has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

