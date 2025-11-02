Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $157.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.11. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $272.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Melius initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

