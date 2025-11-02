iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,611 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.59.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $238.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

