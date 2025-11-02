Aurdan Capital Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Aurdan Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.1% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Argus upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

APD stock opened at $242.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.03 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.68.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

