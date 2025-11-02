iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $12.13 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 840.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,157 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the sale, the director owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,134 shares of company stock valued at $64,268,949. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $262.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.97 and its 200-day moving average is $226.38. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $748.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

