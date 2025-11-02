Aurdan Capital Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Aurdan Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.4% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $157.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day moving average of $149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $272.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $49.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.25.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

