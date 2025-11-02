Carson Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Carson Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 34.8% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,229,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Covea Finance lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 69.5% during the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 51,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.1%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day moving average is $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $124.61. The company has a market cap of $148.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 591,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,013,726.98. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,336,040. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

