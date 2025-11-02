Aurdan Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Aurdan Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Cencora makes up about 3.1% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Evercore ISI set a $340.00 price target on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.55.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of COR stock opened at $337.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.92 and a twelve month high of $350.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.11.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

