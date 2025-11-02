Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Announces Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.830-0.83 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.490-3.49 EPS.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $87.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at $684,981.35. The trade was a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney purchased 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $494,274.42. This represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $52,050,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 621,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,735,000 after acquiring an additional 194,371 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 254,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 123,635 shares in the last quarter. Sone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $9,154,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 439,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,285,000 after purchasing an additional 60,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

