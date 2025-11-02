iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $260.30 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.19 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 60.81%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,622.90. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

