Plato Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,669 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 106,064 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Weiss Ratings raised NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

